Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
Dorothy Allard


1924 - 2019
Dorothy Allard Obituary
Allard, Dorothy
Dec. 25, 1924 - Jun. 28, 2019
Dorothy Allard, age 94, of Sarasota, Florida formerly of East Hartford, Connecticut passed away on Friday June 28, 2019. She was born December 25, 1924 in Hartford, Connecticut to the late Albert and Molly (Bernstein) Goldfarb.
She is survived by her children, Mary Allard (Murphy), Thomas Allard, Arthur Allard Jr. (Carol) and Joan Dauberthauser (Tom); six grandchildren, four great grandchildren and niece, Sandy Brunelle. Dorothy is preceded in death by her daughter, Betty Archer and husband, Arthur G. Allard.
Dorothy was a longtime resident of Pines of Sarasota. Services will be held at a later date in East Hartford, Connecticut.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pines of Sarasota, 1501 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota, FL 34232.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 1 to July 2, 2019
