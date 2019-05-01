|
|
Beaudoin, Dorothy
May 22, 1929 - April 25, 2019
Dorothy Greer Beaudoin, age 89, a longtime resident of Florida, passed away in Knoxville, TN on April 25, 2019. She was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed writing, traveling and researching family genealogy. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Guy Beaudoin.
She is survived by her children, Chris Beaudoin, Kitty Beaudoin, Andy Beaudoin and Jay Beaudoin; grandchildren, Joseph Toffolo and Hunter Beaudoin.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home 865-982-6812
www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Published in Herald Tribune from May 1 to May 5, 2019