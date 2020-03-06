|
Blakeley, Dorothy
Feb 22, 1923 - Mar 4, 2020
Dorothy Verna Blakeley, 97, passed away peacefully on Wednesday March 3, 2020 at Sunnyside Nursing Home where she had resided for the last few years of her life.
Dorothy was born and raised in Erie, Pa. and attended Strong Vincent High School where she met her husband of 70 years, Frank Joseph Blakeley.
Dorothy had a short career in Ca. but most of her married life was spent here in Sarasota where Frank and Dorothy raised 4 children together.
Dorothy had a beautiful smile, loved to laugh, sing, dance and will be most remembered for her kind heart. She was a dedicated wife and mother.
She leaves behind four children, David Blakeley and his wife, Sandy, Richard Blakeley and his wife, Mindy, Katherine Laird all of Sarasota and Julie Klein and her husband, Larry of Apopka, Fla. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
A funeral Mass will be held at 9:30 am Monday March 9, 2020 at Church of the Incarnation 2929 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota, Fla. 34239.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am Tuesday March 10, 2020 at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota, Florida 34241 where Dorothy will be laid to rest with her late husband, Frank.
The family request that memorial donations be made in Dorothy's name to Sunnyside Nursing Home 5201 Bahia Vista Street, Sarasota, Fla. 34232.
Funeral arrangements by Toale Brothers Funeral Home in Sarasota.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020