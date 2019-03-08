|
Miller, Dorothy C.
Oct 4, 1925 - Feb 17, 2019
Dorothy "Dotsy" Charlotte Miller (Née Grenn), passed away at the age of 93 in Sarasota, Florida, on Feb 17th. Arrangements were made by National Cremation and Burial Society and interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery.
Dorothy was was born in Brookhaven, Mississippi on October 4th, 1925, and was a graduate of Brookhaven High School. Dorothy was married to Robert Clinton Miller of Elizabeth, NJ on August 10, 1946.
Dorothy worked as a bookkeeper for Straub Motors for many years. She was a member of the Business and Professional Women's Club, The Eastern Star, and the United Daughters of the Confederacy.
Dorothy is survived by 2 sisters, 2 brothers, and 2 children, a daughter, Judith L. Buddle of Sarasota and a son, Robert Carl Miller of Portland, OR. She is also survived by a grandson, Adam Carl Buddle (of Gainesville, FL), a grand daughter, Robin E. Johnson (of Pacifica, CA) and a great-grand daughter, Kinsley Johnson.
Dorothy is predeceased by her husband of 37 years, and an infant son, Eric.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Tidewell Hospice.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019