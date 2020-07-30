1/
Dorothy C. (Williams) Sedita
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sedita, Dorothy C. (Williams)
Oct 9, 1943 - Jul 29, 2020
Dorothy C. Sedita (Williams) of Tampa, formerly of Venice, FL and Wood-Ridge, NJ, passed away July 29, 2020. Dorothy is survived by her husband Thomas, sons Scott (Lisa) and Michael (Courtney), grandchildren Brian Jr. and Katie. She was predeceased by her son Brian. A small celebration of life will be held Friday August 7th, 2020 at Toale Brothers Ewing Funeral Home located at 140 East Venice Avenue, Venice, FL from 12-2 pm on Friday, August 7, 2020. Friends may send condolences to the family at www.toalebrothers.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Ewing Chapel
140 E. Venice Ave.
Venice, FL 34285
(941) 488-7737
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Ewing Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved