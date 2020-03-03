Home

Sun City Center Funeral Home
1851 Rickenbacker Drive
Sun City Center, FL 33573
(813) 634-9900
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
1:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Ruskin, FL
Dorothy DuBois


1920 - 2020
DuBois, Dorothy
Mar 21, 1920 - Feb 23, 2020
DuBois, Dorothy, 99, passed away peacefully February 23, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" DuBois, and her son, Terry, she is survived by three children: Larry (Anita) DuBois of Columbia, SC; Billie Klemm of Ruskin, FL; Jonathan (Betsy) DuBois of Champaign, IL; 13 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Funeral Service will be at 1 pm, Monday, March 9 at First Baptist Church of Ruskin. A graveside service will follow at Palms Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 3 to Mar. 8, 2020
