Freck, Dorothy E.
July 8, 1932 - January 11, 2020
Loving wife & mother Dorothy "Dottie" Freck passed away on Jan.11, 2020 surrounded by her devoted family. Funeral will be held at 9:30 am. on Feb. 6, 2020 held at Incarnation Catholic Church in Sarasota, Fl. Burial will follow at 11:30 am. at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 Clark Rd. Sarasota. Celebration of Life will be the following Sunday Feb. 9 at the Oakwood Manor Clubhouse, 3330 Fruitville Rd. Sarasota. at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the at .
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020