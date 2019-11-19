|
|
Fultz,
Dorothy "Bonnie" Evon
July 21, 1939 - Nov 16, 2019
Dorothy "Bonnie" Evon Fultz, 80, of Sarasota, FL passed away Saturday, November 16th, 2019 surrounded by her family. Born the youngest of 3 on July 21st, 1939 to Hulon & Alma (Lane) Taylor. She was an alumni of Sarasota High School and married the love of her life, John C. Fultz on June 30th, 1956 in Valdosta, GA. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years and her sisters Shirley Poteet and Marilyn Peters. She leaves behind her 4 beloved children, Greg Fultz, Tami (Fred) Bowman, Lisa (Bubba) Wallace, and Tracy (Michele) Fultz, 9 Grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren who all adored their Nana. She was an active member of The Bee Ridge Jr Women's Club and Red Hat Society. She enjoyed spending time with her family and traveling. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to All Children's Hospital to honor her love of children and being Nana to all who knew her. Please join her family for a celebration of life on Saturday, November 23rd, 2019 at 11 am at Suncoast Community Church, 8000 Hawkins Road, Sarasota, FL. Reception to follow at Sarasota County Farm Bureau, 7289 Palmer Blvd. Cremation services provided by Robert Toale & Sons. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmsrobartsfuneralhome.com for the FULTZ family.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019