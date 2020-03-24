|
Heyser, Dorothy
Jan 11, 1925 - Mar 17, 2020
Dorothy A Heyser of Venice passed away on March 17, 2020. She was born to Agnes and Oliver Murdock in Lordsburg, NM on January 11, 1925.
She held an esteemed career for the New Jersey State Medicaid Office for 20 years. Dorothy moved to Florida in 2003 with her family. In her free time, you could always find her working on one of her beloved crosswords. Whenever she invited guest into her home you were always welcomed by a variety of house plants. Dorothy loved spending time with her family and traveling to different places together. She was an avid member of the Venice Jehovah's Witnesses.
She is survived by her loving children: Dorothy (Joseph) Roddy of Venice, FL, William (Kathy) Heyser of Rockville, MN. As well as by seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Dorothy is predeceased by her loving husband William H Heyser in 1981 and her daughter Grace Cunningham in 2010.
Private family services will be held in her honor.
Arrangements under the care of Farley Funeral Home and Crematory of Venice. Online condolences can be made at www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 24 to Mar. 29, 2020