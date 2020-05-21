Dorothy Howe
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Howe, Dorothy
Aug 30, 1929 - May 12, 2020
Dorothy N. Howe, 90, of North Port, FL, formerly of Normal, IL died at home May 12, 2020 and was cremated.
She was a loving caring soul adored by family and friends. She was born August 30, 1929 in Hoopeston, IL, the daughter of Wm. Harold and Dorothy Collins Dawson. Dorothy worked for State Farm Ins. Co. for 28 years. She married Robert L. Howe, November 16, 1952. She preceded him in death.
Survivors include one son, Greg (Daina) Howe of Bailey, CO; one daughter, Karen Howe, North Port, FL; a granddaughter, Jodi (Jeremy) Maitland, Thorton, CO and a sister Mary (Dale) Felix, Wichita, KS. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Donald Dawson and sister Marie Fogler.
No services are planned. Burial will be in Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington, IL.
Memorials may be made in Dorothy's name to First Christian Church, Center St., Venice, Fl 34292.
Arrangements under the care of Farley Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.farleyfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 21 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved