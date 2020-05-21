Howe, Dorothy
Aug 30, 1929 - May 12, 2020
Dorothy N. Howe, 90, of North Port, FL, formerly of Normal, IL died at home May 12, 2020 and was cremated.
She was a loving caring soul adored by family and friends. She was born August 30, 1929 in Hoopeston, IL, the daughter of Wm. Harold and Dorothy Collins Dawson. Dorothy worked for State Farm Ins. Co. for 28 years. She married Robert L. Howe, November 16, 1952. She preceded him in death.
Survivors include one son, Greg (Daina) Howe of Bailey, CO; one daughter, Karen Howe, North Port, FL; a granddaughter, Jodi (Jeremy) Maitland, Thorton, CO and a sister Mary (Dale) Felix, Wichita, KS. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Donald Dawson and sister Marie Fogler.
No services are planned. Burial will be in Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington, IL.
Memorials may be made in Dorothy's name to First Christian Church, Center St., Venice, Fl 34292.
Arrangements under the care of Farley Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
Aug 30, 1929 - May 12, 2020
Dorothy N. Howe, 90, of North Port, FL, formerly of Normal, IL died at home May 12, 2020 and was cremated.
She was a loving caring soul adored by family and friends. She was born August 30, 1929 in Hoopeston, IL, the daughter of Wm. Harold and Dorothy Collins Dawson. Dorothy worked for State Farm Ins. Co. for 28 years. She married Robert L. Howe, November 16, 1952. She preceded him in death.
Survivors include one son, Greg (Daina) Howe of Bailey, CO; one daughter, Karen Howe, North Port, FL; a granddaughter, Jodi (Jeremy) Maitland, Thorton, CO and a sister Mary (Dale) Felix, Wichita, KS. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Donald Dawson and sister Marie Fogler.
No services are planned. Burial will be in Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington, IL.
Memorials may be made in Dorothy's name to First Christian Church, Center St., Venice, Fl 34292.
Arrangements under the care of Farley Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 21 to May 24, 2020.