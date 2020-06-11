Sibley, Dorothy Irene
Feb 20, 1934 - Jun 4, 2020
Dorothy Irene Sibley, 86, of Nokomis, FL, died on Jun 4, 2020. on Services at a later date in December. Funeral arrangements by: National Cremation & Burial Society.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.