Dorothy J. Fernandez
1930 - 2020
Fernandez, Dorothy J.
May 25, 1930 - May 30, 2020
Dorothy J Fernandez peacefully passed away at home surrounded by her family on May 30, 2020.
A Virtual Memorial Service will be held via Facebook "Memorial of Dorothy J. Fernandez" page on Friday June 5, 2020 at 4pm officiated by Pastor Robin Hagar at Grace United Methodist Church of Venice. To read the complete obituary and to leave a message of condolence please visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.



Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Memorial service
04:00 PM
A Virtual Memorial Service will be held via Facebook "Memorial of Dorothy J. Fernandez"
Funeral services provided by
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
265 South Nokomis Avenue
Venice, FL 34285
(941) 488-2291
