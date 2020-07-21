William J. Ritter

219 East River Park Drive

Jupiter, Florida 33477

Q15481a@iCloud.com

Tel. 1.561.575.9326



To the Family of Dorothy Jacobson,



This prayer was written in Yiddish [with words from Hebrew] “perfect faith . . . love of and attachment to good friends, attachment to (your) Creator” and other blessings.”



Dorothy, I think of you as “part of a chain of Jewish women going back countless generations, all wishing for peace and love and good things for their families and their communities.”



I conclude with the timeless wish: Habakkuk 3:16-18 “I will take joy in the God of my salvation,” thanking you for your kindness, for blessing which you deserve.”



For 19 years I worked with Dorothy - - - although I have been gone for 32 years - - - my time I spent with Dorothy and her Husband are Memorable.





William [Billy] Ritter



Former Treasurer Arnot Ogden Memorial Hospital



Jupiter, Florida



William [Billy] Ritter

Friend