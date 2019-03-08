|
|
Davidsmeyer, Dorothy Jean
July 8, 1923 - March 6, 2019
Dorothy Jean Davidsmeyer, 95, of Sarasota, FL, died March 6, 2019. Services will be 2:00 pm Sat., March 16 at Sunnyside Village Chapel, 5201 Bahia Vista, Sarasota, with reception after.
Beloved for her cheerful attitude, joyous smile, and quick wit, Jean (as she preferred) was blessed with the gift of turning any stranger into a friend. She was above all, a devoted wife and mother. Born in Downers Grove, Illinois, she received a Bachelors degree from Purdue University. In a 1944 wartime wedding, she married childhood sweetheart, Howard Davidsmeyer. After living throughout the midWest as an AT&T spouse, she eventually moved to Massapequa, NY, where Jean and Howard owned and managed a hardware store that hosted a myriad of other businesses until they moved to Sarasota in 1969.
While at Purdue, Jean was initiated into Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She was a proud member of the Gavel Club, an association of former Kappa presidents. Following in her mother's footsteps, in 1948 she joined the P.E.O. sisterhood in Chapter BQ, Iowa. A devoted PEO, she was twice Chapter CE president in Sarasota and thrilled as her daughter joined CE as a third-generation P.E.O. Jean was recently honored by P.E.O. for 70 year's service and by KKG for 75 years devotion.
Active in church life, she served Church of the Cross and Pine Shores Presbyterian in Sarasota. She supported her entrepreneurial husband in his many business ventures, sometimes as bookkeeper, office manager, sales clerk, general gopher, and above all loving mainstay and inspiration behind the man. She brought her sharp mathematical mind to the game of Bridge, an interest she enjoyed with close friends.
After 68 years of marriage, she was widowed in 2013. She was also preceded in death by her oldest child Dona Davidsmeyer Beale and her brother, Norman Yost. She is survived by her son O. H. Davidsmeyer III of San Antonio, Texas, as well as daughter Jo Ann Davidsmeyer and niece Karen Ann Yost, both of Sarasota, Florida. She has three grandchildren (Jason, Brett, and Michelle), three beloved step-grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. She loved sharing laughter with friends and those soon to be friends. Those attending the memorial, please wear happy colors in celebration of life eternal.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019