Youngblood, Dorothy Jean
Feb 4, 1927 - Mar 8, 2020
Dorothy Jean Youngblood of Sarasota passed away on Mar 8, 2020 at the age of 93, she was born Rock Island IL.
Dorothy owned Bee Ridge Bookstore for over 30 year, she enjoyed Reading, Food, Golf and her Christian Faith.
She is survived by her loving Children, Nancy Zukusk, Jean Youngblood, Don Youngblood Sr., her grandchildren Matthew Zukusky, Donnie Youngblood Jr., Angela Youngblood, Joseph Zukusky, and 8 great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents Alice & Carl Kobel.
Graveside Service was held on held on March 11, 2020 at the Palms Memorial Parck, 170 Honere Ave, Sarasota Florida.. Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with final care.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020