|
|
Eslinger, Dorothy Lee
April 27, 1937 - July 28, 2019
Dorothy Lee Eslinger, of Bradenton passed away on July 28, 2019. She was born in Story City, Iowa on April 27, 1937 to the Parents of Lee & Dorothy Daniel.
In 1943, the family moved to South Bend, Indiana. Dorothy attended Central High School, where she later met her sweetheart and husband, Jim Eslinger. They later moved to Sarasota, Florida in 1960. There they started a family together. Dorothy was an extraordinary wife, mother, sister, Nana and friend with a great smile and laugh that would make you feel welcomed and loved. Her one of a kind sense of humor and genuine heart made her easy to talk to. She was an excellent homemaker and gifted with interior design and organization, which later came to be a blessing to the Eslinger Homes residential building business her husband started.
Dorothy was an avid golfer known to her golfing cronies and friends as "Dottie". She was a talented golfer often beating her husband, "Jimmy" as she called him. It was the fighting Irish in her…"GO IRISH!" One of Dorothy and Jims passions was journeying the world on numerous trips and cruises. They traveled with good friends making life time memories
She will be remembered as a loving wife, devoted mother to her "chirren" and a friend to many. She is survived by her loving husband D. James Eslinger, their sons, Jeffery D. Eslinger and James L. Eslinger; their daughters, Jeneane M. Stenger and Julie A. Arden; twelve grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, and her sister Lonnie Latson.
A Celebration of Life will be held November 2, 2019 from 1 – 5pm at River Strand Golf and Country Club at 7155 Grand Estuary Trail, Bradenton FL 34212.
Donations to Tidewell Hospice 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota FL 34238
Condolences may be made on line at www.manasotamemorial.com.
Arrangements by Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Manasota in Bradenton, FL.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019