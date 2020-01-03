|
Beppler, Dorothy M.
Apr. 10, 1932 - Dec. 26, 2019
On Thurs., Dec. 26, 2019 our beloved and loving mother, Dorothy M. Beppler (age 87) passed away peacefully into the presence of our Lord after a long illness.
Dorothy was born in Canonsburg, PA to the late Steve & Margaret (Berda) Rapchak. She received her BA degree in Elem. Ed from California State College of PA in 1954. She taught 2nd grade at Borland Manor School for almost 30 years and was selected as "Outstanding Elem. Teacher of America" in 1973.
She was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church and was active with the Crafty Ladies church group for many years.
Dorothy was preceded in death by husband John C. Beppler and son-in-law R. Earle Jones.
She's survived by daughter Terri L. Reisz-Jones of Sarasota Fl, (formerly of Canonsburg, PA) in addition to several cousins in PA & FL.
Dorothy's greatest joy was cooking & entertaining her family, friends, & neighbors.
"Ms. Dot", as she was so affectionately known, will be immensely missed by all who loved her.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020