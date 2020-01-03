Herald Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941)3714962
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Beppler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy M. Beppler


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy M. Beppler Obituary
Beppler, Dorothy M.
Apr. 10, 1932 - Dec. 26, 2019
On Thurs., Dec. 26, 2019 our beloved and loving mother, Dorothy M. Beppler (age 87) passed away peacefully into the presence of our Lord after a long illness.
Dorothy was born in Canonsburg, PA to the late Steve & Margaret (Berda) Rapchak. She received her BA degree in Elem. Ed from California State College of PA in 1954. She taught 2nd grade at Borland Manor School for almost 30 years and was selected as "Outstanding Elem. Teacher of America" in 1973.
She was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church and was active with the Crafty Ladies church group for many years.
Dorothy was preceded in death by husband John C. Beppler and son-in-law R. Earle Jones.
She's survived by daughter Terri L. Reisz-Jones of Sarasota Fl, (formerly of Canonsburg, PA) in addition to several cousins in PA & FL.
Dorothy's greatest joy was cooking & entertaining her family, friends, & neighbors.
"Ms. Dot", as she was so affectionately known, will be immensely missed by all who loved her.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
Download Now