Zoerner, Dorothy M.
April 30, 1934 - July 26, 2019
Dorothy "Dotty" Zoerner, 85, of Sarasota, FL died on July 26, 2019. She and her family moved to Sarasota in July of 1978 where she retired from nursing at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dorothy is survived by her four children: Gary (Dawn) Zoerner of North Port, FL, Ron (Teri) Zoerner of Bradenton, FL, Pam (Brian, "Scott") Ashby of Sarasota, FL, and William "Mike" Zoerner of Sarasota, FL; two brothers Clark (Betty) Hutcheson of Longview, WA and Wilton (Ina) Hutcheson of Camden, AR; two sisters Betty Wagnon of Pine Buff, AR and Sue Albritton of Camden, AR; grandchildren Candance (Jeremy) Stout, Brian (Sarah) Ashby, Alan "Kent" (Mallory) Ashby, Zachary Chartrand, Mahri Lee, and Jacob Chartrand; and great grandchildren Jackson Chartrand, Zenya Chartrand, and Eli Scott Ashby. Dorothy was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Willard, her parents, her sister, Louise, and her brother, Reese.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 3rd at 10am at Sarasota Christian Church 2923 Ashton Rd Sarasota, FL. Please visit www.toalebrothers.com to leave a message of condolence.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 30 to July 31, 2019