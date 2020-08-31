Maggio, Dorothy
Jun 19, 1919 - Apr 20, 2020
Dorothy Maggio, 100, of Sarasota, entered into her heavenly habitat April 20, 2020. Beloved by her family and friends, Dot, as she was commonly known, was a colorful raconteur, had a delightful sense of humor and loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Dot was born in Bruceton, Tennessee. She graduated from Vanderbilt University and received her Master's Degree in teaching from Bethel College. After serving in the U.S. Navy during World War II, she devoted herself to raising her family. Once her children were grown, Dot taught in the Sarasota County school system for over 20 years and she supplemented her retirement through a rental business.
Dot played tennis into her 70's and she was actively involved in Bonfire ministries and Bible study. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles Maggio, and by three brothers, Hill, Bill and Ben Taylor and a sister, Melba Melton. She was also predeceased by a son, Dicky Forschner. Survivors include her three children, Michele Mohrmann and her husband Kelley, Pam Thompson (widow of the late Commander Arch Thompson), and Rick Forschner and his wife Deborah. Dot also had seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 5th at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Holy Spirit in Osprey. Safe spacing and other safety protocols will be observed. The memorial can also be seen online at https://www.facebook.com/chsosprey
. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Church of the Holy Spirit, 129 South Tamiami Trail, Osprey, FL 34229.