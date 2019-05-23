|
|
Laslo, Dorothy Marie
August 29, 1911 - May 5, 2019
Dorothy passed away peacefully May 5, 2019 at the Tidewell Hospice in Englewood, Florida. Dorothy was born to Fred and Mary (Istatt) Luedeman in Moline, Illinois August 29, 1911. She grew up in Moline and after graduating from Moline High School Class of 1929. She eventually went to work as a Bookkeeper-Accountant at the John Deere Factory where she worked for over 23 years. Dorothy married Leland Schroeder on Christmas Day, 1930, And in 1934 they had a son who they named Richard and after many years Leland and Dorothy retired to Florida. They first lived in Fort Meyers as snowbirds. They decided to find a place to live permanently. As a result, they came to Venice and purchased their permanent Home in Venice Isle. Dorothy became very active while in the park. She became Secretary to the Board of Governors, joined the Kazoo Band, the mixed chorus and performed in the parks annual in variety of show. She also joined the Golden Wahinis Hula group which gave hula shows, Senior style all around Venice. Lee died in August of 1990 and her son Richard passed away in June of 2005.
Surviving members of the Schroeder clan consist of Evelyn (Richard's wife), Julie and Robert granddaughter and grandson. She met John, her present husband in 1997 and after 10 years of courtship they got married on May 6, 2007. (Dorothy passed away just one day shy of their 12th wedding anniversary). Dorothy was also much involved with her church, Emmanuel Lutheran. She was a choir member and superintendent of the Sunday School, and a member of The Naomi Circle.
Services will be held on Friday May 31, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Toale Brothers Funeral Home, Ewing Chapel is handling arrangements.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 23 to May 26, 2019