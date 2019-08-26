Home

Mar 27, 1927 - Aug 18, 2019
Dorothy (Dottie) May, 92, of Bradenton, passed away on August 18, 2019. She was born in 1927, in Detroit Michigan to Lawrence and Emma Rose and graduated from Denby High School in Detroit in 1945. Dorothy worked in data processing for the U.S. Navy, was a past member of the Bradenton Yacht Club and attended Holy Cross Catholic Church and Sts. Peter and Paul The Apostles. She loved riding her exercise bike daily. Dorothy enjoyed cruising, cocktail parties and loved the life of being the wife of a United States Naval officer when they lived in Arlington, VA. She is predeceased by her husband, Stanley F. May; parents, Lawrence and Emma; and sister, Lorain Rose-Zavitz. Dorothy is survived by her brother, Lawrence Rose, godson Gary Briggs and her close, personal friends; Julie and Art Veitas, Rob and Nancy Peckinpaugh and Ray and Sharon Barhorst. Memorial contributions can be made to Sts. Peter and Paul the Apostles. The service will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday, August 30, at Sts. Peter and Paul the Apostles Catholic Church, 2850 75th Street West, Bradenton, FL, 34209.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019
