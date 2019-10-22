|
Neubauer, Dorothy
July 7, 1920 - October 12, 2019
Dorothy Neubauer was born in Lorain, Ohio and grew up in the Cleveland area. With her husband and children, she moved to Sarasota in 1954.
She was a member of SaraBay Country Club for more than 50 years where she was a champion golfer. She was also a master in the garden and a life long bridge player. She taught the game for over 20 years in the summers in Highlands, NC. She excelled in the kitchen as well, and for years, delivered hundreds of home-made Christmas cookies to family and friends.
She was a happy, friendly, generous person her whole life.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Nicholas and Teresa Molnar, and her husband of 56 years, Charles A. Neubauer as well as her two sisters, Florence Hartson and Gloria Taylor.
She is survived by her children, Charles N. Neubauer (Terrlynn), Susan Charlene Barton (David), Frank A. Neubauer (Margaret), seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
She loved her family above all.
A Family Celebration of Her Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 22 to Oct. 27, 2019