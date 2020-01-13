|
|
Oehlschlaeger, Dorothy
Feb. 1, 1921 - Jan. 10, 2020
Dorothy Walker Oehlschlaeger was born February 1, 1921 and passed away peacefully in her home in Sarasota, Florida January 10, 2020. She was 98 years old.
Dorothy was born in Sparta, Illinois, daughter of Reverend James and Patience Walker. She was raised in Colorado and Wyoming and never lost her love for the wide-open spaces. Dorothy attended Hastings College where she was active in the drama and speech programs.
Dorothy worked at Mitre Corp as director of personnel, earned her multi engine rating and flew twin-engine planes. She worked side by side with her husband Frank at Oehlshlaeger Galleries, St. Armands Circle in Sarasota, where she expanded his gallery to include jewelry, wearable art and sculpture. She traveled the world enjoying new cultures, places and things. Dorothy was a member of St Boniface Church, Siesta Key and resided at The Glen Ridge on Palmer Ranch.
Dorothy was preceded in death by husbands Fredrick Emrich, Walt Echwald and Frank Oehlschlaeger; brother Lt. Col. William (Barbara) Walker, sister Constance (Robert) French and great grandson Parker Joseph Emrich. She is survived by brother John (Carol) Walker, daughter Lynn Brewer, son Todd (Mary Lou) Emrich, stepchildren Frank Oehlschlaeger, Everett Oehlschlaeger, Anne Oehlschlaeger, Katie Kolb, 3 grandchildren, 4 step grandchildren and 7 great grand children.
A Celebration of Life will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home-Wiegand Chapel, 7454 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tidewell Hospice, Inc.
Condolences may be shared at www.wiegandbrothers.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020