Schaeffer, Dorothy
October 29, 1933 - June16, 2019
Dorothy Ann Schaeffer, 85, passed away peacefully, June 16, 2019, one day after her 64th wedding anniversary to her husband, Dr. Edward M. Schaeffer. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Dorothy grew up in Kirkwood, MO, a St. Louis suburb, the oldest daughter of Lester and Marguerite Reinke. She earned her A. A. degree from William Woods College, Fulton, Missouri and a B.S. in education from the University of Missouri. She taught elementary classes in Kirkwood in the very classrooms she attended as a child and in schools in Jackson and Nashville, TN, and Iowa City, Iowa. Never one to seek the limelight of personal attention, Dorothy was an ardent behind the scenes supporter and volunteer worker for The Red Cross, Multiple Sclerosis, The , The , American Foundation for the Blind, and other more local charitable and educational organizations. She was a devoted student of the Bible and completed many programed studies of such throughout her life. Her strong Christian faith was a calming influence to her family and all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband, Ed, daughter Donna, both formerly of Springfield, MO now of Sarasota, FL and by sons Steven E. (Teresa) and James P. (Tannatip) and their families all of Springfield; grandchildren Ashley, Kristina (Austin), Andrew, Brandon (Sarah), Nile, Posh and great grandchildren Joseph, Lillian and Jesiah.
She was preceded in death by a younger sister, Sandra Shults, and son David who was killed while actively serving as a Peace Corps volunteer in Africa during 1990.
Memorial services will be held at St. Armand's Key Lutheran Church Friday, June 21, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. and at a later date at St. James Episcopal Church, Springfield, MO.
Memorials can be made to St. Armand's Key Lutheran Church 40 N. Adams Drive, Sarasota, FL 34236 or to the very compassionate people at Tidewell Hospice, 3550 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34239.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 18 to June 19, 2019