Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown and Sons 43rd Street - Bradenton
604 43rd Street West
Bradenton, FL 34209
(941) 758-7788
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Brown and Sons 43rd Street - Bradenton
604 43rd Street West
Bradenton, FL 34209
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Brown and Sons 43rd Street - Bradenton
604 43rd Street West
Bradenton, FL 34209
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Benton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy T. Benton


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy T. Benton Obituary
Benton, Dorothy T.
Jan 20, 1939 - Aug 30, 2019
Dorothy T. Benton, 80, of Bradenton, died Friday, August 30, 2019. She was born in Butler, PA a daughter of the late Benjamin and Amelia (Chos) Pascazi. Dorothy moved to the Bradenton area in 1968 from Butler, PA. She had worked as a para professional for the Manatee County School Board. She was a woman of faith who attended St. Joseph Catholic Church. Dorothy enjoyed crocheting, and attending the ladies luncheons with her church group. The most important thing to her was spending time with her grandchildren. Surviving are son, Vincent Benton; brother, Robert (Patricia) Pascazi; grandchildren, Justin, Sara and Joseph; her great granddaughter, Francesca and nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Benton; daughter, Lisa Letendre Benton and brother, Benjamin Pascazi. Friends will be received from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. with a Celebration of Life Service following at 11:00 A.M. Monday, September 9, 2019 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, 604 43rd Street, Bradenton, FL 34209. Interment will follow at Fogartyville Cemetery. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now