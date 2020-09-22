1/1
Dorsay Fischer
1956 - 2020
Fischer, Dorsay
Dec 13, 1956 - Sep 11, 2020
Dorsay Fischer died peacefully in her sleep at home in Sarasota, Florida, early in the morning Friday, September 11, 2020. She was three months shy of her 64th birthday.
Dorsay was born in Cocoa, Florida, to parents Louis and Claudia Fischer on December 13, 1956.
Dorsay is survived by her husband
Stephen Levi; his sisters Jennifer Castle & Kelli Smith; his sons Stephen & Johnathan, his daughter Leah and their respective families, including four grandchildren; his mother Doris Levi and his aunts Lorraine Arsenault, Annette Fortier and Nancy Jurdak.
Dorsay is also survived by her brothers Ronald Fischer, Russell Fischer and Bussey Fischer; nephews Russell Fischer, Jr., Rhett Fischer and Ryan Fischer, and nieces Laurie Beck and Susan Wilhelm, and their respective families. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Mark Fischer.
Dorsay was raised in Cocoa Beach, Florida. She attended local schools and occasionally worked in the family businesses. She moved to Olympia, Washington, around 1975 and became active in the local arts and crafts community where she made and sold woven baskets and similar items. While in Olympia she also attended The Evergreen State College, graduating with a BS degree in 1989.
Dorsay returned to Florida around year 2000, moving to Sarasota where she met future husband Stephen Levi. Dorsay and Stephen had been very happily married since their wedding April 26, 2008.
Dorsay always had a positive outlook on life and was a pleasure to be with, as her loving family and good friends will attest. She was always active, from skateboarding and horseback riding in childhood to wide-ranging travels as an adult with family and friends that took her to Alaska, Maine, Cuba and sailing in the Caribbean. She loved animals, bird watching and card games with a touch of gambling. She managed the family football pool. She had a great sense of humor and laughed easily. She once built a wooden canoe so she could get out on the water.
Dorsay was thoughtful, kind and gentle; a genuinely good soul. She will be missed tremendously.
Dorsay was laid to rest by family and friends at the Prairie Creek Conservation Cemetery on September 16, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to one of the organizations favored by Dorsay – Sarasota Audubon Society, The Nature Conservancy, or Prairie Creek Conservation Cemetery itself – or a charity of your choice.

Published in Herald Tribune from Sep. 22 to Sep. 27, 2020.
