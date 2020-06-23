Douglas Brian Thatcher
1956 - 2020
Thatcher, Douglas Brian
May 15, 1956 - Jun 18, 2020
Douglas Brian Thatcher, age 64, of North Port, FL passed away on June 18, 2020. He was born in Long Beach, CA and had been a North Port resident for the last 22 years. Doug was a registered nurse and a medical sales representative for Johnson and Johnson Depuy Synthes Orthopedics. Patients, physicians and his coworkers looked to him as a leader in the medical community. Doug loved windsurfing, fishing and cooking, koi fish and a good bourbon. He truly impacted every person he ever met in a positive way. Doug was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and friend to all of those he loved.
Surviving family members include his wife, Tamara, of North Port; daughter Amanda Breuer of Punta Gorda; son Brian of North Port; his mother, Shirlee Lockie; grandson Evan; brother Steve Thatcher (Ceacy); and sister Anne Meelan.
A Celebration of Doug's life will be held at Sonshine Baptist Church, 23105 Veterans Blvd., Port Charlotte 33954 on Sunday, June 28th at 3 PM.
To share a memory of Doug or to send a condolence to the family visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
The family requests that memorial donations be directed to scholarships for underprivileged children.
A GoFundMe account has been established to help meet local education goals: https://www.gofundme.com/f/doug-thatcher-foundation-for-local-education?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet.



Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Sonshine Baptist Church
