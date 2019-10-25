Home

Douglas Eric Chapman Jr.

Douglas Eric Chapman Jr. Obituary
Chapman Jr. ,
Douglas Eric
April 10, 1989 - Oct 13, 2019
Rest In Peace son. We will love you forever and always.He is survived by his wife Savannah Chapman and two children Alan and Amalie. He is also survived by his mother Rhonda Bourg and his father Douglas Chapman Sr. Survivors also include his grandmother's Cynthia Nahrwold and Pat Chapman. Jason Bourg, his Aunt Elaine and his cousin Kathryn Nahrwold, together with his fishing buddy Scott Martin.
He is pre-deceased by his grandfather Ronald Nahrwold who passed two days earlier.
Services will be on November 9th, 2019 from 12:00-6:00 p.m., at 1833 University Place, in Sarasota, Florida.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
