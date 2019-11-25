Herald Tribune Obituaries
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home-Weigand Chapel
7454 S. Tamiami Trl
Sarasota, FL 34231
Douglas J. Jackson


1955 - 2019
Douglas J. Jackson Obituary
Jackson, Douglas J.
Aug. 11, 1955 - Nov. 20, 2019
Douglas John Jackson passed away suddenly on November 20, 2019. He was born on August 11, 1955. Doug is from Lynbrook Long Island, NY. Doug was a Sarasota resident for the last 47 years. Doug will be sorely missed by his brother Bruce, twin sister Nancy, brother-in-law Bill, roommate George, and a world of friends that he has touched and they touched Doug. He was predeceased by his father Bruce and mother Ruth Jackson.
A celebration of Doug's life will take place on a date to be determined in early 2020.
In lieu of flowers please take a kayak ride, a walk in nature, watch a sunset, or do a good deed for someone.
Condolences may be shared at www.wiegandbrothers.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
