Trine, Douglas Kirk
Jul 12, 1958 - Feb 19, 2020
Douglas Kirk Trine passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020. He is survived by his sons, Douglas Trine Jr and Zachary Trine of MI and Alexander Trine and Christopher Trine of FL, his brothers David (Linda) Bedwell, Greg (Melonie) Hoenes, Mike (Anne) Hoenes and sister in law Virginia Hoenes. He is a 1976 graduate of Pennfield High in Battle Creek, MI and served in the US Navy. There will be no memorial service at this time.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020