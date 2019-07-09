Herald Tribune Obituaries
|
Services

Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941) 371-4962
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
View Map
1934 - 2019
Douglas L. Peregoy Obituary
Peregoy, Douglas L.
Sep. 23, 1934 - Jul. 6, 2019
Douglas L. Peregoy, a longtime resident of Sarasota since 1959, died July 6, 2019, at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. He is survived by the love of his life, Beverly his wife of 65 years, his son Bryan, and preceded in death by his son Mark in October 2017. Survivors also include sister Barbara (Paul), brother Jim (Theresa), sister-in-law Judy, niece Tina, nephew Tony, 6-grandchildren (Misha, Layla, Matthew, Brianne, Hayley, Hannah), and 10-great-grandchildren.
He was a well known, knowledgeable, successful mechanical contractor in Sarasota and southwest Florida, trusted and respected by all he worked with.
Doug was at his happiest spending time with his family and friends, and he will be remembered for his kindness, his loving ways, and his dedication to others. Nothing pleased him more than gathering everyone together, including at the family cabin in Tennessee, where he spent many years surrounded by his loved ones.
His family and friends adored him and knew they could count on him, and he was always there for them. He will be remembered as a kind, loving, wonderful husband, father, grandpa, brother, and friend – and missed by all who knew him.
A visitation will start at 11:00 am until the time of service at 12:00 pm for family and friends on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home, at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave, Sarasota, Fla. Interment at the Park will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Doug's memory may be made to or to .
Published in Herald Tribune from July 9 to July 10, 2019
