Stuart, Douglas
Dec 22, 1916 - Feb 5, 2019
Douglas Bailey Stuart passed away peacefully on February 5, 2019, in Bradenton, Fl. He was the second son born to Fredrick G. Stuart and Helen Bailey Stuart at home in Port Richmond, Staten Island, as an early Christmas present on December 22, 1916. Doug had two brothers, Clifford and Donald and three sisters, Helen (Missy), Joan, and Mary. Doug's childhood was a happy one. He grew up in a close-knit family. His mother's two sisters and their families lived within blocks of each other in Staten Island. Around the time he entered high school, the family moved to Teaneck, NJ.
Doug was a gifted athlete who played football and ran track. He was part of the first graduating class from Teaneck High School in 1934. To prepare for college, Doug entered prep-school at Cheshire Academy in Cheshire, Connecticut. At Cheshire, Doug was captain of the soccer team and a member of the ice hockey and track teams. Following his graduation in 1936, Doug entered Wesleyan College in Middletown, Connecticut where he lettered in diving and was a member of the swim team. Doug graduated with a B.A. in English in 1940.
Following in his father's footsteps, Doug joined the Irving Savings Bank, but the threat of war interrupted his career when he was drafted into the Army in 1941. Prior to leaving for basic training, Doug married his first and only love, Elsie Evelyn Sandberg.
Doug's first deployment was to North Africa where he distinguished himself for gallantry in action and was awarded the Silver Star. During his time in Africa, Doug learned of the birth of his first child, a daughter, Dona Lynn, when a cousin who was serving in a nearby town in North Africa surprised him with a cigar and the good news. Doug continued his service and later saw action in Sicily. He was captured during the Battle of the Bulge and spent seven months as a prisoner of war in Germany. He was repatriated during a prisoner of war exchange and returned to the United States in 1944. At his discharge, Doug had reached the rank of Sergeant First Class.
After the end of the war, Doug returned to work at The Irving Savings Bank in New York City. The bank later merged to become the American Irving Savings Bank and at the time of his retirement in 1980, after 40 years of service, Doug was Executive Vice President of the American Savings Bank.
Doug and his wife, Elsie, were married for 51 years until her death in 1991. They lived for 30 years in Kendall Park, NJ. Together they raised five children; a daughter Dona, and four sons, Drew, Roger, Kent and Duncan.
During his lifetime, Doug's love of boating saw a succession of power boats from a 20 ft. Trojan cabin cruiser, a 37 ft. Chris Craft house boat, a 36 ft Grady White sailboat and, lastly, a 47' trawler where he and Elsie lived aboard together until her death. Doug remained on the boat until he was in his 90's. He then lived with his son, Duncan, and his wife, Fernanda, in Toms River, NJ and, at the age of 96, relocated to Florida to live with his eldest son, Drew, and his wife, Maryann, in Lakewood Ranch. Doug moved to Heron House in Sarasota where he lived for three years and then to the Sheridan at Lakewood Ranch where he remained until his passing at the age of 102.
Douglas Bailey Stuart was the first resident at the Sheridan to celebrate his centennial. Because of his fondness for bagpipes, Drew arranged for a bagpiper who played a pre-lunch performance at the senior living center.
Doug is survived by his sister, Mary, his five children, nine grandchildren and two great-grand sons. He enjoyed a rich, full-life filled with love, and he will be missed by all who knew him.
A Celebration of Life will be held later this year in New Jersey. Donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, FL 34238, or the in honor of Doug. Arrangements handled by Gendron Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 N. Lime Ave, Sarasota, FL, www.gendronfuneralhome.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2019