Mays, Drevian
Aug 20, 2001 - Mar 10, 2019
Drevian Mays, 17, of Bradenton, FL, died on Mar 10, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM to 8:00PM on Friday March 15, 2019, at Westside Funeral Home, 204 7th St W, Palmetto, FL. Services will be held at 1:00PM on Saturday March 16, 2019 at Happy Gospel Church, 1915 53rd Ave E Bradenton, FL with interment to follow in Palmetto, FL. Funeral arrangements by: Westside Funeral Home 204 7tyh St W Palmetto, FL.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019
