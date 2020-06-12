Magnuson, Duane Clinton

Mar 14, 1932 - May 1, 2020

Duane C. Magnuson, born March 14, 1932 in Detroit Michigan, passed away on May 1st, at the age of 88, surrounded by his family in his home he purchased with his wife, Ellen in 1971. At a young age his family moved from Detroit to a farming community in Lapeer Mi. He enjoyed the outdoors immensely, rode horses and was involved in rodeo in college. He graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in agriculture. He served as a Captain in the Air Force, stationed in Brize Norton Air Force base England where he met his "Rose" Ellen May Underwood, soon to be Magnuson on a blind date set up by one of the officer's wives. They were married on June 8, 1957. They were married for 62 years, until Ellen's passing in July of 2019. They built a home in Lapeer, Michigan and started a family, two boys Keith Carl and Peter Grenville. He worked for the soil conservation service, did land surveying, raised Quarter horses and built unique horse trailers and carriages to support his family. In 1967 they moved to Sarasota, Florida where he had visited several times as a boy to visit his Uncle Floyd Johnson and at the time where his parents had moved to retire. He always had an avid interest in investments, especially the stock market and was hired as an investment broker at Walston & Co. He worked at Dean Witter, Prudential Bache before working with his son in their own independent financial planning practice in 1990 called Magnuson Financial. With his son Peter, they grew the company located on Clark Road since 1991. Duane retired in 2001 after 42 years in the financial services field. He was a devoted man who loved his wife and family well. For 45 plus years he met weekly with a group of men that organized the yearly "Leadership Prayer Breakfast", desiring to lift our community, State and Nation in prayer. He enjoyed antique cars and was a member of the Suncoast British Car Club. He attended Superior Word and was an avid supporter of the Gator Wilderness Camp School. He believed anything that gets young boys engaged with nature and relationship with each other and God, has to be good. He is survived by his sister, Carmen Pedicini, sons Keith and Peter and his bride Tamara, "TJ". Grandchildren Cassandra and Christopher, married to Melissa and great grandson Tobias. He loved hard work, a good fire in the fireplace, travel but most especially time with his wife Ellen, who he missed greatly after her passing. Contributions in memory of Duane C. Magnuson can be made to Gator Wilderness Camp School at 44930 Farabee Rd. Punta Gorda Fl, 33982. Services will be announced at a later date due to Covid concerns. He has been buried at the National Cemetery on Clark Road.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store