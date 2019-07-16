|
Bone, Duane Preston
July 16, 1929 - July 15, 2019
Duane Preston Bone, 89, of Venice, died on July 15, 2019. He was born in Battle Creek, MI on July 16, 1929 to the late Jesse D. Bone and Helen R. (Baker) Bone. He graduated from Battle Creek Central High School in 1947, then Michigan State University in 1950. Duane built his first home in Okemos, MI on Kent St. in 1952. This began a long career as Duane Bone Builder, Inc. in the East Lansing and Central Michigan area. He developed Wardcliff Subdivision, followed by Cahill Gardens, Kingswood, Heritage Hills, Carriage Hills, Hickory Hill, Woodvalley, Country Place, and also build various apartment buildings and homes in Mt. Pleasant, MI. He was the builder for Auto-Owners Insurance Company for the Verndale Development in Lansing, MI.
He spent time as a member of many organizations in various communities. They include, the President and Treasurer of Builder's Redi-Mix Co. for several years, Life Member of the Lansing and National Home Builders' Association, past president of Lansing Home Builders Association. Duane was also a member of Walnut Hills Country Club in East Lansing, and Mission Valley Country Club in Nokomis, FL. He was a member of the Epiphany Cathedral in Venice, FL.
Duane was one that loved spending time boating and golfing. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Georgia; seven children, David and Carol Bone, Deb (Bone) and Rick Harris, Terry Bone, Michael and Dianne Bone, Deb and Scott Way, Kim Sarasin, and Tane Wilson; sixteen grandchildren: Jeremy and Katelyn Way; Tom Sarasin; Kori Parketon; Matt and Kyle Wilson; Cayman Bone; Sam, Alex , Jesse, and Jazz Bone, Ryan, Derrick, and Trent Harris, and Ashley and Laura Bone; and ten great-grandchildren.
Mass and memorial services for Duane will be held on Saturday, July 20th at Epiphany Cathedral at 10 AM. To share a memory of Duane or to send a condolence to the family visit farleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 16 to July 17, 2019