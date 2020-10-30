1/1
Dutch Richardson
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dutch's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richardson, Dutch
Mar 3, 1935 - Sep 27, 2020
Alan Dutcher Richardson 85, of Sarasota, FL, went to heaven on September 27th, surrounded by his wife, Tricia, and dear friends.
Born and raised in Braintree and Hingham, Massachusetts, Dutch was an enthusiastic sportsman, enjoying tennis, downhill skiing, water skiing and, his greatest love, sailing. Dutch raised the funds to pay for college by renting sailboats and giving sailing lessons during the summer.He started the Hingham Sailfish Boat Club. Graduating from Miami University with a BA in Business, then served in the US Army National Guard.
Dutch was a successful and highly respected realtor for fifty years. He began his career in Massachusetts as owner of Richardson and Collins Real Estate prior to moving to Florida in 1982, where he was associated with Midway Realty.
After Dutch committed his life to Jesus Christ, he devoted his life to serving Him, including serving as building committee chair and project manager for the construction of a sanctuary building at Sarasota Alliance Church, when he was a member. He currently is a member of Colonial Oaks Baptist Church.
Dutch is survived by his beloved wife, Tricia, his sister Marilyn (Bill) Humphrey, sons, Michael (Kerry) Richardson, Todd (Pam) Richardson and Steven (Brad) Richardson. and his beloved grandchildren, Zack, Sierra, Eli and Mae..
Memorial Service to be held at Colonial Oaks Baptist Church November 7th, at 2:00 PM.
In response to Covid 19, the service will be live streamed on Facebook (Tricia Richardson's page).
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org. or to the Florida Baptist Children's Home at www.fbchomes.org.
Condolences may be shared at www.wiegandbrothers.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 30 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved