Richardson, Dutch
Mar 3, 1935 - Sep 27, 2020
Alan Dutcher Richardson 85, of Sarasota, FL, went to heaven on September 27th, surrounded by his wife, Tricia, and dear friends.
Born and raised in Braintree and Hingham, Massachusetts, Dutch was an enthusiastic sportsman, enjoying tennis, downhill skiing, water skiing and, his greatest love, sailing. Dutch raised the funds to pay for college by renting sailboats and giving sailing lessons during the summer.He started the Hingham Sailfish Boat Club. Graduating from Miami University with a BA in Business, then served in the US Army National Guard.
Dutch was a successful and highly respected realtor for fifty years. He began his career in Massachusetts as owner of Richardson and Collins Real Estate prior to moving to Florida in 1982, where he was associated with Midway Realty.
After Dutch committed his life to Jesus Christ, he devoted his life to serving Him, including serving as building committee chair and project manager for the construction of a sanctuary building at Sarasota Alliance Church, when he was a member. He currently is a member of Colonial Oaks Baptist Church.
Dutch is survived by his beloved wife, Tricia, his sister Marilyn (Bill) Humphrey, sons, Michael (Kerry) Richardson, Todd (Pam) Richardson and Steven (Brad) Richardson. and his beloved grandchildren, Zack, Sierra, Eli and Mae..
Memorial Service to be held at Colonial Oaks Baptist Church November 7th, at 2:00 PM.
In response to Covid 19, the service will be live streamed on Facebook (Tricia Richardson's page).
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org
. or to the Florida Baptist Children's Home at www.fbchomes.org
.
Condolences may be shared at www.wiegandbrothers.com
.