|
|
Davis, Dwight W.
Aug 19, 1946 - Apr 17, 2020
Dwight W. Davis, 73 of Sarasota, Florida passed away peacefully in his sleep at Heartland Long Term Care facility, and on to his Heavenly Home with Jesus on Apr. 17, 2020. Dwight was born in Panama City to the late Walter and Mary Davis. He is survived by the love of his life for 30 years wife, Judy S Blum; son, Thomas Lee Davis (Kristen) of Temple Terrace, Fl.; stepsons, Justin Scott Blum and Nicolas Jay Blum of Sarasota, Fl.; brothers, Daniel Marvin Davis and Stephen Allen Davis (Melissa) of Springfield, Fl.; and many friends, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers, Wayne C Davis and John Richard Davis Springfield, Fl.
Dwight attended Manatee Community College and served in the U.S. Army. He was in auto sales for many years. His favorite hobbies were fishing, playing cards, and listening to Jimmy Buffet music. Dwight never knew a stranger. He was a kind, gentle, generous man who was full of compassion, smiles and laughter. He loved to have intelligent conversations and knew so much about most subject matters. He will be sadly missed.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Parkinson's Place of Sarasota, or Neuro Challenge Foundation.
Funeral arrangements by: National Cremation Society. There will be no service at this time per his request.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020