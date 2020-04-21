Home

POWERED BY

Services
National Cremation and Burial Society Sarasota
2990 Bee Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34239
(941) 923-9535
For more information about
Dwight Davis
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Dwight Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dwight W. Davis


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dwight W. Davis Obituary
Davis, Dwight W.
Aug 19, 1946 - Apr 17, 2020
Dwight W. Davis, 73 of Sarasota, Florida passed away peacefully in his sleep at Heartland Long Term Care facility, and on to his Heavenly Home with Jesus on Apr. 17, 2020. Dwight was born in Panama City to the late Walter and Mary Davis. He is survived by the love of his life for 30 years wife, Judy S Blum; son, Thomas Lee Davis (Kristen) of Temple Terrace, Fl.; stepsons, Justin Scott Blum and Nicolas Jay Blum of Sarasota, Fl.; brothers, Daniel Marvin Davis and Stephen Allen Davis (Melissa) of Springfield, Fl.; and many friends, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers, Wayne C Davis and John Richard Davis Springfield, Fl.
Dwight attended Manatee Community College and served in the U.S. Army. He was in auto sales for many years. His favorite hobbies were fishing, playing cards, and listening to Jimmy Buffet music. Dwight never knew a stranger. He was a kind, gentle, generous man who was full of compassion, smiles and laughter. He loved to have intelligent conversations and knew so much about most subject matters. He will be sadly missed.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Parkinson's Place of Sarasota, or Neuro Challenge Foundation.
Funeral arrangements by: National Cremation Society. There will be no service at this time per his request.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dwight's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -