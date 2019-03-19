|
Lovett, Dyllan
April 25, 2008 - March 15, 2019
Dyllan Lovett, 10, of Parrish, Florida, formerly of Sarasota, Florida, died on March 15, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm on March 20, 2019, at Sarasota Community Church, 4041 Bahia Vista Street, Sarasota, Florida 34232. Services will be held at 6:30 pm on March 20, 2019 at Sarasota Community Church, 4041 Bahia Vista Street, Sarasota, Florida 34232. Funeral arrangements by: Maloney Funeral Home. www.MaloneyFuneralHomeCares.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019
