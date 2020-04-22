Home

Dyrlann "Da" Rentschler

Rentschler, Dyrlann "DA"
Jul 8, 1947 - Apr 18, 2020
Dyrlann (DA) Rentschler, 72, peacefully passed into Jesus' arms Sat., Apr. 18, 2020. She leaves behind her husband, Bill of fifty-one yrs, to catch up with her another time. She will be missed by her children, Donna, Brian, John William, Nickolas and Ian and four grandchildren.
A celebration of life service will be scheduled after the virus has passed. In lieu of flowers please honor DA with contributions to St. John's United Methodist Church, Attn. Youth Ministry; 6611 Proctor Rd., Sarasota, FL 34241. The original Toale Brothers Funeral Home is caring for arrangements.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
