Hewitt, E. Diane

Oct 4,1944 - Jul 15, 2020

Diane passed peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Diane was a Sarasota native and graduated from Sarasota High School. Off to Indiana University where she majored in violin and piano. After graduation she returned to Sarasota and set up her studio where years of students learned to love music. Diane also played for Church of the Trinity 7225 Lockwood Ridge Rd for thirty years.

She is survived by her daughter Amanda Endy (Bryon), granddaughter Jessica Endy and dear friend Alice. Her church family and friends, too numerous to mention, were loved dearly and spoken of lovingly.

Diane donated her body to science through United Tissue Network. A service will held at a future date.



