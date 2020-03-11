|
|
Sussman,
Dr. E. Donald
March 7, 1941 - March 8, 2020
Eugene Donald Sussman PhD. (Don) died on March 8, 2020 at the age of 79 in Venice Florida. He was born March 7, 1941 in New York City. His parents Belle Steingardt Sussman and Harry Sussman are deceased. He was happily married to his wife Linda for 56 years. Father of two children: Karen Sussman Weitzel and Andrew H. Sussman; and four grandchildren: Alexander, Rachel, Charlotte Weitzel and Lincoln Sussman.
Don received a doctorate in Experimental Psychology from Iowa State University in 1967. Until his retirement in 2004 he held the position of Division Chief at the US Dept of Transportation's Volpe National Transportation System Center, Cambridge, MA. He chaired the National Academy of Sciences TRB Committee on Ride Quality and became the founding chair of the TRB Subcommittee on Railroad Operational Safety. He served as a U.S. Delegate to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).
After retiring he volunteered and served as President of the Gulf View Homeowners Association and was active in the Venice Camera Club. Services to be held at a later date. Donations in his name can be made to Cure PSP, 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001 or through their website: Cure PSP.org ; or Tidewell Hospice, Philanthropy Department, 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota FL 34238. Arrangements by Toale Brothers Funeral Homes, Ewing Chapel.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020