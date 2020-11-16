1/
Eamonn Joseph McTiernan
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eamonn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McTiernan, Eamonn Joseph
Apr 20, 1932 - Nov 12, 2020
Eamonn (Pete) was a devoted father to James (Debi) and Linda (Matthew) and loving husband to his wife, Lois, who predeceased him in 1995. He was Pop-Pop to his grandchildren Kristin, Brian and Kevin Leone.
Eamonn served his country in the US Army during the Korean War and went on to to get his BS degree from Villanova. He worked for 30 years with McCormick & Co.
Graveside service with military honors will be held on Tuesday, Nov 17, 2020 at 1pm at the Sarasota National Cemetery.
Memorial donations are gratefully accepted at St Thomas of Villanova Monastery at https://www.stthomasofvillanova.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Service
09:30 AM
Sarasota National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
All Veterans-All Families Funerals & Cremations
7 South Lime Ave.
Sarasota, FL 34237
941-377-1060
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by All Veterans-All Families Funerals & Cremations

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved