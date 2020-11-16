McTiernan, Eamonn Joseph
Apr 20, 1932 - Nov 12, 2020
Eamonn (Pete) was a devoted father to James (Debi) and Linda (Matthew) and loving husband to his wife, Lois, who predeceased him in 1995. He was Pop-Pop to his grandchildren Kristin, Brian and Kevin Leone.
Eamonn served his country in the US Army during the Korean War and went on to to get his BS degree from Villanova. He worked for 30 years with McCormick & Co.
Graveside service with military honors will be held on Tuesday, Nov 17, 2020 at 1pm at the Sarasota National Cemetery.
Memorial donations are gratefully accepted at St Thomas of Villanova Monastery at https://www.stthomasofvillanova.org
.