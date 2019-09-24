|
|
Roney, Earl Albert
Apr 24, 1940 - Sep 19, 2019
RONEY, Earl Albert beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed peacefully on September 19, 2019 at Bay Pines VA Hospital in St. Petersburg, FL. He was born to Harold & Pearl Roney of Lynn, MA on April 24, 1940. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1957 to 1963. Upon discharge from the Navy, Earl went to work for Eastern Airlines at Logan International and then transferred to Tampa. In 1987 he then transferred to Sarasota. In 1990 he partnered with Mike Leet and opened Neptunes Restaurant on Siesta Key, FL.
He is predeceased by his wife Diane who he was married to for 38 years; his parents Harold & Pearl, brother Paul A. of Lynn, MA, and nephew Paul D. of Lynn, MA
He is survived by his three children, son Michael (Shannon) Roney, of Hammond, LA, daughters Jeanne Roney (Fiancé Hipolito Adames) of St. Petersburg, FL and Michelle (Tamara) Roney of Sarasota. Grandsons Joshua (Jessica) Roney, and Mark Roney (Fiancé Nichole Matthey) both of Pittsburgh, PA. Three great-grandchildren, Jocelyn, Christian & August Roney all of Pittsburgh and his many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, Sept. 26th at the National Cremation & Burial Society, 2990 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota from 6:00pm until 8:00pm and also Friday September 27, 9:30 a.m. followed by the funeral at Sarasota National Cemetery 9810 S.R. 72, Sarasota. FL 34241.
His home was always open to friends and family alike. He was a very kind and generous man and was always there for not only his family but many friends and neighbors. We will love and miss him forever.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019