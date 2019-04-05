|
|
Landrum, Earl
Oct 22, 1927 - March 31, 2019
Korean War Veteran
Preceded in death by Wife Florence Ann (Schnapp), son Marshall. Survived by sons Stephen and Ronald, Grandson Christopher, Great Grandsons Jacob, Austin and Mitchell. Earl was an avid singer during his life. He sang on the Ted Mack Radio Show in the 40's, all his parish choirs and weddings. Famous for his "Ave Maria". Late in life he sang at local nursing homes.
Memorial mass @ St. Patrick Catholic Church, Sarasota. April 12, 10:00am.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019