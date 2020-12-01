1/1
Earl R. Larrick Jr.
1938 - 2020
Larrick, Jr., Earl R
Apr 30,1938 - Nov 29, 2020
Earl Richard Larrick, Jr., affectionately known as Dick, passed away, Nov. 29, 2020. He was born in Dayton, OH on April 30, 1938.
Dick attended Ohio State University & he was a member of the United States Army. He was a former sheriff's deputy, in Rifle, Colorado, Dayton, OH and in Sarasota, FL. He also enjoyed a career as a builder.
Dick belonged to Southside Christian Church, The Sarasota Homebuilders Association and The Sarasota County Sheriff's Association. He was also a proud 32nd Degree Mason, belonging to the Sahib Temple. In his spare time Dick enjoyed the outdoors. Some of his hobbies included hunting, fishing and racing cars.
Dick is survived by; his loving wife, Ann S. Larrick, daughter, Patsi L. Meltzer, sons; Jeffery S. Larrick, Philip R. Larrick and five grand children. He is preceded by a son, Ricky Lynn Larrick, and brother, Orville Larrick.
Memorial services for Dick will be held, Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 1pm, at Southside Christian Church, in Sarasota, FL.
Memorial donations in Dick's name may be made to Shriners Sahib Temple, Sarasota, FL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Southside Christian Church
