|
|
Conrad, Earles
Jan 18, 1956 - Aug 11, 2019
Earles Leroy Conrad, 63, of Crawfordville, Florida, passed away August 11, 2019. He was born January 18, 1956 in Iowa to the late Merle and Verla (Wagler) Conrad. In 1970 the family moved to Sarasota, Florida, where he resided until 2016.
Earles was licensed as a Florida Optician on November 3, 1980 and was the owner/operator of Conrad Optical in Sarasota for over 30 years. He loved music and was an accomplished singer and musician, playing the piano and trombone. Earles had a beautiful singing voice and wrote many Christian songs. He was charismatic and an expert joke teller.
Survivors include his wife, Debra Conrad; daughters Angela, Olivia, and Emily Conrad; sons William and Brigham Conrad; granddaughters Alyssa, Lauren, and Lydia; grandsons Ryan, Shane, William (Willy), and Michael; great grandson Landyn all of Sarasota, FL; sisters Robin McKenzie of Crawfordville, FL, Melody Moon of Wayland, IA, and Ellen Grenier of Sarasota, FL; and brother Merlyn Conrad of Crawfordville, FL. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Verle.
A Celebration of Life will be held on August 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Calvary Chapel Christian Fellowship, 3650 Webber St., Sarasota, FL.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 15 to Aug. 18, 2019