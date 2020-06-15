Gunnells, Earline
Earline J. Gunnells, 94, died peacefully at Morningside in Raleigh, NC, on June 9, 2020. She was predeceased in 2013 by her husband of 65 years, Durward F. Gunnells, Jr. She was born in Gadsden, Alabama on July 3, 1925. She and Dur were a "Sears, Roebuck" couple, as he worked for Sears. They lived in 14 cities in the southeastern US while with Sears. Their last Sears stop was in Sarasota in 1979.
Please see brownwynneraleigh.com for full obituary.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.