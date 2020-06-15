Earline Gunnells
1925 - 2020
Gunnells, Earline
Earline J. Gunnells, 94, died peacefully at Morningside in Raleigh, NC, on June 9, 2020. She was predeceased in 2013 by her husband of 65 years, Durward F. Gunnells, Jr. She was born in Gadsden, Alabama on July 3, 1925. She and Dur were a "Sears, Roebuck" couple, as he worked for Sears. They lived in 14 cities in the southeastern US while with Sears. Their last Sears stop was in Sarasota in 1979.
Please see brownwynneraleigh.com for full obituary.

Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
June 14, 2020
Butch and family, what a wonderful Story and collection of memories. You painted a picture of Earline for us that makes us smile. How lucky you were to have her these years!
Bruce and Diana Clarke
Friend
