|
|
Peters, Early Henry
Jun 21, 1931 - Feb 14, 2019
Early Henry Peters, 87, of Tatum Ridge, Florida, passed away at home on February 14, 2019. He was born on June 21, 1931 to the late William D. and Arminda Elmine Peters.
Early was a Pastor, a teacher of God's word.
He is survived by his loving wife, Doris Peters; his children, Fay Fridley, Beverly Pilot, Early W. Peters Sr., and Joseph L. Peters; his seven grandchildren, and his nine great-grandchildren.
A visitation for Early will be held Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave, Sarasota, FL 34232. A funeral service will be held Monday, February 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM, 170 Honore Ave, Sarasota, FL 34232. A burial will occur at Tatum Ridge Cemetery, Sarasota, Florida.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019