Lee, Earnest Ralph "Pee Wee"

Jan 29, 1943 - Sep 8, 2020

Earnest Ralph Lee, "Pee Wee" Lee of Parrish, Florida, a lifelong resident of Manatee County, educator, and coach, transitioned on Sep. 8, 2020. Visitation will be 10AM–12PM Sat. Sep. 19, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home 4005 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL. Services will be Private. Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home 4005 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL (941) 355-2535.



